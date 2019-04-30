Elections 2019: Fourth phase Lok Sabha polls in Pune saw a turnout of 51 per cent

national

The Pune district collector ensured maxium turnout of voters by installing pandals, children play area, red carpet for the voters

Representational image

The Fourth phase Lok Sabha election of 2019 from the Pune division in two of the constituency - Shirur and Maval have turned into a matter of pride as the total turnout of votes till 5 pm was 51.35 per cent in Maval while in Shirur the voting percentage was 51.25 per cent.

The biggest challenge for the voters from this constituencies was the scorching heat that soared up to 43 degree Celsius but yet the voters turned up early in the morning to cast their votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Maval and Shirur had witnessed 60 per cent turnout and now the political parties had to put in extra efforts to ensure a higher turnout in areas favorable to them as these constituencies are a matter of pride for them.

Pune and Baramati, which went to polls on April 23, 2019, witnessed a considerably low turnout with 49.84 per cent and 61.54 per cent respectively. To ensure maximum turnout of votes, the Pune district collector office came up with creative initiatives like deploying a cradle centre, children playing area, selfie points, red carpet for voters, decorated booths and giving roses to all the first time voters, women and senior citizens.

In Maval Lok Sabha seat, 36,858 names have been added into the electoral roll and total of 22, 27,733 voters in six of the Vidhan Sabha constituency including Pimpri, Chinchwad, Maval, Karjat, Uran and Panvel. While in Shirur 60,792 names have been added this time which includes Junnar, Ambegoan, Khed, Shirur, Bhosari and Hadapsar.



NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s grand nephew Parth (29) is the third generation from the Pawar’s family to enter electoral politics. He is the son of former Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and is contesting elections from Maval constituency. Parth is contesting against Shrirang Barne from Shiv Sena. Barne who had won in 2014 and also bagged the best MP award. While in Shirur considering the Mali vote bank, NCP has fielded the Marathi television actor Amol Kolhe who was formerly associated with Shiv Sena. He is contesting against three-time MP Shivaji Adalrao Patil from Shiv Sena.

Aparna Deshmukh a resident of Pimpri moved to America after her marriage but traveled to Pune to cast her vote. She said, “Voting is one of the most essential duty and my friends in America were also excited about the Indian election and being part of it make me proud.”

A senior citizen Ganesh Ausekar from Manjri area was taking people personally on his motorbike to the polling booth station from 7.30 am to 5 pm to encourage people to cast their vote. He stated, "I was mesmerised by the red carpet laid down for the voters and the children play area. Voting is not only our right but also our duty for better governance. As a senior citizen, I have seen how a single vote can a huge difference."

Pune also witnessed a few chaotic incidents and EVM machine glitches during the elections. A complaint has been filed against a booth officer in Maval for requesting people to vote for Shiv-Sena based candidate and the officer identified as Nikalji was asked to leave the premises on immediate bases.

In Shirur, one of the polling booths at Kondhwa Khurd premises delayed the voting procedure and made the voters wait in the queue. In Karjat, voting was delayed by 30 minutes due to glitches in the EVM machine. Naval Kishore Ram, the Pune District Collector said, “Despite a few setbacks, Pune and Baramati constituencies had directed the polling officers to take an effective step in making the environment citizen friendly like building pandals, and maintaining water arrangements."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates