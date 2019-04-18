Elections 2019: Hold elections to Vellore seat, says DMK candidate Kathir Anand

national

Chennai: DMK Vellore Lok Sabha constituency candidate Kathir Anand Wednesday urged the Election Commission to reivew its order cancelling election in the seat and hold it as scheduled as he alleged the entire move to stall the poll appeared to be "politically motivated".

Anand, son of DMK treasurer Duraimurugan, in a memorandum sent to the EC said if his plea for holding the polls as scheduled on Thursday was not considered he will be "constrained to initiate appropriate action," by approaching the court and also seek damages against the poll panel.

Since the notification cancelling polls was issued barely two days before the April 18 elections and without granting an opportunity of being heard, the entire move appeared to be politically motivated, he alleged in the memorandum, a copy of which was released to media here.

He claimed it appeared the Election Commission was toeing the BJP's line to help the AIADMK-led alliance candidates in Tamil Nadu. BJP is part of the combine. Anand dubbed as "illegal" the raids by the Income Tax department in "his mother's house in Vellore and the Kingston College premises," on March 29, 30 and on April 1. He claimed no incriminating materials were collected during the searches except for "little cash, which is duly accounted by me."

Anand contended he had "no connection whatsoever," with the seizure of cash (Rs 11.53 crore) from a godown that belonged to a man from a different area. Stating that he had sent to the EC an explanation following the IT searches, he said the poll panel "has not taken into consideration the said explanation while passing its order rescinding the election."

Also, the EC did not provide an opportunity to him to be heard before cancelling polls. "Hence, the order (cancelling polls) is illegal, arbitrary, against principles of natural justice and unconstitutional," he claimed. President Ram Nath Kovind had rescinded the notification to hold election to Vellore seat based on an EC recommendation after "black money" to the tune of Rs 11.53 crore, allegedly linked Anand, was seized by the I-T department on the night of March 29-30.

