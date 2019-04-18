Elections 2019: Infrastructure issues plague Bhiwandi voters

national

Even as sitting MP Kapil Patil campaigns for LS 2019, voters unhappy with city's progress

MP Kapil Patil (in checks) interacting with morning walkers in Bhiwandi park

With voting day hardly a fortnight away in Mumbai and its suburbs, candidates across the city have taken to varied activities to interact with their voters and campaign for themselves and their party. From joining fitness clubs to going on morning walks, they are doing it all.

Among the campaigners is Bhiwandi MP Kapil Patil who interacted with morning walkers on Wednesday. "To be able to see work good work and avail good health facilities, one must vote for us," he appealed to his audience. Voters, however, weren't too amused with his assurances.

A Kalyan resident, Jayesh Shinde, on a walk at the Kala Talao here, said, "There are many problems here. From a damaged walking track to ill-maintained trees and pollution, Kalyan has many issues. There are also very few gardens near the Kon village and children do not have proper grounds for sports and recreation." MP Patil assured Shinde and others of the development projects being in the pipeline.

"He has been an MP for five years though and we haven't seen any changes in our area. We are still facing the same issues. Even the road repair work was undertaken only two months ago. Where was he all these years?" Shinde questioned. Citizens shared these concerns with Patil on Wednesday.

