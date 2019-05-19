Elections 2019: Interesting events of phase 7 LS polls you can't miss

national

Polling began Sunday morning for 59 Lok Sabha seats in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls and these interesting highlights are the best thing you will see today

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Polling began Sunday morning for 59 Lok Sabha seats in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls to decide the fate of 918 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking to retain the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh. Voting is underway in all 13 seats in Punjab and an equal number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat Chandigarh. Over 10.01 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Patna: Conjoined sisters Saba & Farah cast their votes as separate individuals with independent voting rights for the first time. #Bihar #LokSabhaElections2019

(Pictures courtesy- Election Commission) pic.twitter.com/t0ZFucfQiU — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Shimla: The world's highest polling station at 15,256 feet, Tashiganag village in Himachal Pradesh, Sunday saw a steep rise in voting percentage, recording 53 per cent voting in the first two hours, a state electoral officer said. The polling began at 7 am when the temperature was below freezing point. Voters came to the polling station wearing their traditional attire to beat the chilly weather. There are total 49 registered voters in Tashigang polling station in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district, State's Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Harbans Lal Dhiman said.

Himachal Pradesh: A polling team has reached World's highest polling station at Tashigang in Lahaul-Spiti, a part of Mandi Parliamentary constituency. The polling station is located at an altitude of 15256 feet above sea level pic.twitter.com/XqUUiFYITc — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2019

Indore: 37 visually-impaired women cast their votes at a polling booth in Green Field school. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/iN8pxYvgSS — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Madhya Pradesh: Bride and groom along with their family cast their votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 at a polling station in Indore. pic.twitter.com/NiR8XRhVkb — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Border Road Organisation: Despite all odds like heavy snowfall this year, landslides & rough weather till date, BRO is been able to connect Lahul valley with Manali through Rohtang Pass today at 4 am. Voters will be freely able to move to Lahul to cast their vote.#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/JzHpXFlqul — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

West Bengal: A son took his 80-year-old mother to polling booth number-242 in Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency so she can cast her vote. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase7 #FinalPhase pic.twitter.com/7tArfAL2eb — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Himachal Pradesh: A bridegroom along with his family casts his vote at polling booth number 8 in Manali parliamentary constituency. pic.twitter.com/N6viD4NJtT — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Bihar: Locals boycott elections at booth number-299 in Chandora village, Rajgir Block of Nalanda District say, 'No roads, No votes.' EVM and Block Development Officer's car vandalised. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase7 #FinalPhase pic.twitter.com/yGEtWirZOd — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Tamil Nadu: A 103-year-old woman has cast her vote in Sulur for by-election to the Sulur assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/CZNK7fdaFE — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Madhya Pradesh: A specially-abled woman, Sonu Mali casts her vote at polling booth no. 316 in Nanda Nagar, Indore. pic.twitter.com/rs2SeuhvAP — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Patna: Polling was stopped at booth number 101 & 102 in Sarkuna village of Paliganj after a clash broke out between two groups. #Bihar #LokSabhaElections2019 #VotingRound7 pic.twitter.com/sFsxJLbtR3 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

An average of 66.88 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the last six phases. The whole elections were spread over 38 days. Counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.

