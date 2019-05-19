Elections 2019: Interesting events of phase 7 LS polls you can't miss

Updated: May 19, 2019, 15:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Polling began Sunday morning for 59 Lok Sabha seats in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls and these interesting highlights are the best thing you will see today

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Polling began Sunday morning for 59 Lok Sabha seats in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls to decide the fate of 918 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking to retain the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh. Voting is underway in all 13 seats in Punjab and an equal number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat Chandigarh. Over 10.01 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Shimla: The world's highest polling station at 15,256 feet, Tashiganag village in Himachal Pradesh, Sunday saw a steep rise in voting percentage, recording 53 per cent voting in the first two hours, a state electoral officer said. The polling began at 7 am when the temperature was below freezing point. Voters came to the polling station wearing their traditional attire to beat the chilly weather. There are total 49 registered voters in Tashigang polling station in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district, State's Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Harbans Lal Dhiman said.

An average of 66.88 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the last six phases. The whole elections were spread over 38 days. Counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.

