Elections 2019: Interesting facts about polling in third phase of Lok Sabha elections

national

Third phase is biggest as it covers 116 parliamentary seats in a single phase

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: Polling in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway Tuesday. Here are some interesting facts about this phase:

Chhattisgarh: Preparations are underway at polling station number 195 and 196 in Raipur. Voting for the third phase of elections will begin at 7 AM today. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/2hkLn01nMD — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Watch Video:

Maharashtra: Visuals of preparation from polling station number 135 in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Voting for the third phase of elections will begin at 7 AM today. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/zbljviQpFY — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

* 116 Lok Sabha constituencies across 14 states and 2 UTs headed for polls

* Third phase is biggest as it covers 116 parliamentary seats in a single phase

* Over 18.85 crore voters to decide fate of 1640 candidates

* Over 2.10 lakh polling stations in place for smooth conduct of polls

* Anantnag Parliamentary constituency in Jammu & Kashmir would be going to polls in 3 parts in Phase III, Phase IV and Phase V of Lok Sabha elections, the only such PC in the country.

* The four districts to be covered in Anantnag are Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama.

* The polls in Anantnag would be held on Tuesday April 23, in Kulgam on April 29, in Shopian and Pulwama on May 6, in all polling stations falling in these districts.

* Fearing law and order problems the election to Tripura (East) constituency were postponed from April 18 (Phase 2) to Aril 23 (Phase 3, that in on Tuesday).

Karnataka: Preparations are underway at polling station number 175 and 181 in Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency. Voting for the third phase of elections will begin at 7 AM today. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/GZN9PpWBVH — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Kerala: Visuals from polling booth number 161 in Pinarayi, Kannur as preparations are underway ahead of the third phase of elections. Voting begins at 7 AM today. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/CyP7eC8tlq — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Watch Video:

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies