Elections 2019: Interesting facts about sixth phase of LS polls

As many as 979 candidates are in the fray. Apart from Delhi where seven Lok Sabha seats are at stake, the polling is underway in Haryana all 10 seats, Bihar for 8 seats, Madhya Pradesh 8 seats, West Bengal 8 seats, Uttar Pradesh 14 seats

Representational image

New Delhi: As voting is underway for the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha elections, here's a list of some interesting facts

59 Lok Sabha constituencies across 7 states headed to polls.

Over 10.17 crore voters to decide fate of 979 candidates.

Over 1.13 lakh polling stations in place for smooth conduct of polls

In the last five phases, 424 out of 543 seats have already gone to polls.

Percentage-wise, 78 per cent seats have undergone the electoral exercise till the fifth phase

#LokSabhaElections2019 | Voting begins for 59 parliamentary constituencies in the 6th phase of polling across Bihar, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Delhi. pic.twitter.com/GnAItgVqxz — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Voting began on Sunday for the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi along with 52 others seats in the 6th phase of seven-phased parliamentary elections. As many as 979 candidates are in the fray. Apart from Delhi where seven Lok Sabha seats are at stake, the polling is underway in Haryana all 10 seats, Bihar for 8 seats, Madhya Pradesh 8 seats, West Bengal 8 seats, Uttar Pradesh 14 seats, and Jharkhand four seats.

Delhi: People queue up to vote at polling booth number 124 in Civil Lines(Chandni Chowk constituency) #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/3bJAf2k8xG — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

The prominent among those who are in the fray are former chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Sonepat in Haryana, Digvijay Singh from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and Sheila Dikshit from North-East Delhi. The other bigwigs whose fate will be decided on Sunday are Union Ministers Radha Mohan Singh from Purvi Champaran in Bihar, Dr Harsh Vardhan from Chandani Chowk in Delhi, and Narendra Singh Tomar from Morena in Madhya Pradesh.

Haryana: Visuals from polling booth number 152 in Prem Nagar in Karnal constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/CvGL5YKjw1 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Delhi: President Ramnath Kovind casts his vote at a polling booth in Rashtrapati Bhawan #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/O14Q2yZQzt — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Former Union Minister and RJD veteran Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is in the fray from Vaishali in Bihar, while Congress general secretary and also a former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting from Guna in Madhya Pradesh. The key candidates whose fate will be sealed in electronic voting machines (EVMs) on Sunday in the national capital apart from Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, include Meenakshi Lekhi from New Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, Atishi from East Delhi, Raghav Chadha, Vijender Singh and Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi.

The re-polling is also underway on booth number 116 in Barrackpore parliamentary constituency and polling station number 110 in Arambag parliamentary constituency of West Bengal. Re-polling is also taking place at one polling station in Puducherry and at 168 polling stations in Tripura West parliamentary seat. The fifth phase of voting took place on May 6 for 51 Lok Sabha seats spread over seven states in which the fate of several key leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani has been sealed in EVMs.

