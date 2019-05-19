Elections 2019: Interesting polling facts for phase seven

national

Polling for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Sunday in 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union Territory

New Delhi: Voting is underway for the last and seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls on Sunday, henece we bring you some interesting facts about phase seven Lok Sabha polls

Polling underway in 8 states and union territories

59 constituencies with over 10 crore voters

918 candidates in fray

112993 polling stations

By this evening, except Vellore in Tamil Nadu, elections would be over in all constituencies

Vellore polls cancelled following excess use of money power. Fresh date to be announced.

Polling for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Sunday in 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union Territory. A total of 918 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are in the fray in this last phase of ongoing polls. The Prime Minister is seeking re-election from Varanasi and is challenged by Ajay Rai of the Congress and SP's Shalini Yadav. In this phase of election, 13 seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, all four constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and one seat in the Union Territory of Chandigarh will witness polling. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), over 10.01 lakh voters will decide the fates of 918 candidates. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Other prominent political figures whose fate will be sealed in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are Shatrughan Sinha (Congress) and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP) from Patna Sahib constituency, Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan (BJP), Madhusudhan Tripathi (Congress) and Rambhusal Nishad of SP from Gorakhpur seat, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri of BJP and Congress' Gurjeet Singh Aujla from Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency and actor Sunny Deol, who is pitted against Congress heavyweight Sunil Jakhar from the Gurdaspur seat.

The other leaders whose fortunes will also be decided in this final phase of polling are former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal (Ferozepur), his wife and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Bhatinda) and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's wife Perneet Kaur in (Patiala) - all in Punjab, three-time MP Anurag Thakur in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren (Dumka) and former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal, who faces sitting MP Kirron Kher in Chandigarh. The Election Commission (EC) has deployed 710 companies of security forces to ensure the last phase of Lok Sabha polling in West Bengal goes off peacefully.

