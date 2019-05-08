Elections 2019: It's a fight between 3Gs of Congress and BJP, says Amit Shah

national

Dhanbad/Jamshedpur: BJP president Amit Shah Wednesday claimed that this Lok Sabha election is a fight between '3 Gs' of the Congress represented by the Gandhi family and those of the saffron party exemplified by gaon, goumata and the Ganga.

Claiming that there is a wave in favour of the prime minister across the country, Shah also sought to compare between a 'workaholic' Narendra Modi and a 'vacation loving' Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. He also alleged that the opposition parties are not interested in the security of the country for the sake of votebank politics. Both the Congress and the BJP have three Gs, he said.

"For the Congress, 3G stands for Sonia (Gandhi), Rahul (Gandhi) and Priyanka (Gandhi). The BJP's 3G are gaon (villages), goumata (cow) and the Ganga," Shah said and asked the people to choose the correct 3G. He said he has visited for poll campaigns almost all the states where people have different tastes and culture, but "what is common everywhere is the chant in favour of Modi".

"On the one hand, you have Modi who did not take a single leave in 20 years. On the other, you have Rahul Gandhi who goes on long vacations to places, leaving his mother worried about his whereabouts," he said in rallies in Dhanbad and Jamshedpur.

Shah claimed that Gandhi goes on vacations as soon as the temperature starts soaring during summer. "This (opposition) alliance had kept the country's security at stake for their vote bank. For us, the vote bank is not important. Elections will come and go, but the security of the country is the top most priority for us," he said. Bullets of terrorists will be responded with bombs, Shah said BJP. "What the Modi-led government did for the welfare of the poor in five years, the Congress could not achieve it in 55 years," he claimed.

Describing infiltrators as termites, the BJP leader said while the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will drive out intruders, the Congress seeks to raise the issue of human rights. The BJP president said, "I would like to ask them when innocent jawans were killed and their families suffered, where was their concern?" "From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kolkata to Kuch, we will identify infiltrators and throw them out of the country, the BJP president leader said. At the time of terror strikes and beheading of Indian soldiers during the 10-year rule of the Congress-led UPA, the then prime minister Manmohan Singh did not say anything, he alleged.

"But after the massacre of 40 of our jawans at Pulwama by Pakistani terrorists, our Air Force struck terror camps in Balakot at a time when Pakistan amassed soldiers and tanks on the border," he said.

Criticizing Gandhi and JMM working president Hemant Soren for their support to Omar Abdullah, Shah said the National Conference leader had spoken about a separate prime minister for Kashmir. "Should there be two prime ministers in one country?" Shah asked and the crowd roared back: "No". "Article 370 will be scrapped. Modi will definitely come to power again. but in case the BJP is not in power, every BJP worker will see to it that Kashmir remains an integral part of the country," Shah said.

The Congress promised abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in its poll manifesto. The Article grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state.

Talking about the NDA dispensation's development initiatives in Jharkhand, the BJP boss said it opened medical colleges in Hazaribagh and Dumka, set up a cancer hospital in Ranchi and launched a 4000MW power plant at Patratu.

"In the 13th Finance Commission, the UPA government had allotted Rs 55,253 crore for Jharkhand. The Modi government has given over 3 lakh crore to the state in five years," he added. Shah said that Modi opened Sindri Fertilizer Factory in Sindri, converted India School of Mines to an IIT and gave Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University in Dhanbad.

