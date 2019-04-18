Elections 2019: Karnataka witnesses major polling divide in 4 hours of voting

national

Till 11 a.m., around 19.69 percent electorate cast their votes in Bangalore South, a mere 6.01 percent did in Bangalore Central, 7.23 percent in Bangalore North and 6.31 percent in Bangalore Rural

Low to moderate voting was witnessed in the first fours on Thursday for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the central and southern Karnataka, an official said.

"Voting picked up gradually after beginning on a dull note in some seats. It was moderate in the other seats in the first two hours," state joint chief electoral officer A.V. Surya Sen told IANS.

Brisk voting was, however, witnessed in Udupi-Chikmagalur with 23.11 percent turnout in the first 4 hours of polling, followed by 21 percent in Dakshina Kannada, 16.50 percent in Tumkur and 15.18 percent in Chitradurga.

But it was yet to gain momentum in other seats, as Kolar (SC) saw only 6.3 percent, Chikkabalapur 6.8 percent, Mandya 7.5 percent, Hassan 10.73 percent, Chamarajnagar 10.81 and Mysore 11.96 percent till 11 a.m.

