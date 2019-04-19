Elections 2019: Local BJP leader attacked in Mathura on polling day

national

A local BJP leader Chetan Swaroop alleged that some Samajwadi Party (SP) workers who have threatened him earlier are involved in the attack

Mathura: After polling ended in Mathura Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, a local BJP leader was attacked by some miscreants while he was sitting outside a polling station. Senior Superintendent of Police Anirudh Pankaj said: "There was some sort of clash between two BJP factions, including Sumit Verma, Hari Om Yadav and Ram ji Lal on Wednesday. Thereafter, on polling day, Arun, brother of Hari Om Yadav allegedly attacked Ram ji Lal. The investigation is underway. A police team has been sent for further inquiry."

A local BJP leader Chetan Swaroop alleged that some Samajwadi Party (SP) workers who have threatened him earlier are involved in the attack. The doctor who gave treatment to Ram ji Lal in Mathura said, "There was an injury on Ram ji Lal's head. After the first aid, he has been referred to Agra for further treatment. His condition is stable."

Eight Lok Sabha constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh recorded an average voter turnout of 63 percent till 6.p.m, according to the chief electoral officer. The percentage turnout is expected to increase further since voters were still in the queue when the figures last came in.

According to chief electoral officer Venkateshwar Lu, the highest polling percentage (70. 69) was reported from Saharanpur whereas Ghaziabad recorded the lowest of 57.6 percent. He said there was no case for a repoll in any of the constituencies. Polling was held on Thursday in Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnore, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Reports of violence came in from Kairana where the local people clashed with security forces following reports of fake voting. The police had to use force and even resorted to firing in the air to disperse the mob. Glitches in EVMs were also reported from over 100 polling stations and polling had to be stopped for some time till the EVMs were replaced. The chief electoral officer also denied complaints that certain caste groups were being prevented from casting their votes.

