Elections 2019: Maharashtra records 57.32 percent voter turnout in final phase of Lok Sabha polls

national

Among Mumbai's six seats, Mumbai North notched the highest turnout at 60.00 percent. Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar is pitted against BJP MP Gopal Shetty in this seat

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar casts her vote during the early hours of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Pic/Yogen Shah

Maharashtra recorded a moderate voter turnout of 57.32 percent for the remaining 17 parliamentary constituencies in the state which went to the polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday, an Election Commission (EC) official said here on Tuesday.

The tribal areas of Nandurbar (ST) Lok Sabah seat led with the highest voter turnout -- 68.31 percent -- while Kalyan in Thane district recorded the lowest at 45.28 percent.

Besides Nandurbar, the voting percentage in the other reserved constituencies were: Dindori (ST) 65.76 percent, Palghar (ST) 63.72 percent and Shirdi (SC) 64.54 percent.

Among Mumbai's six seats, Mumbai North notched the highest turnout at 60.00 percent. Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar is pitted against BJP MP Gopal Shetty in this seat.

The lowest turnout was recorded in Mumbai South at 51.46 percent. Former Union Minister Milind M. Deora is contesting against Shiv Sena's Arvind G. Sawant from here.

The voting figures in the other constituencies in the city were: Mumbai North East (56.85 percent), Mumbai South Central (55.23 percent), Mumbai North West (54.23 percent) and Mumbai North Central (53.64 percent) percent.

Among the other urban and semi-urban centres in the state, Bhiwandi recorded a turnout of 53.07 percent, while in Thane, which had the highest number of the electorate, only 49.21 percent came out to vote.

The farmer dominated constituencies with a rural-urban mix such as Maval notched a turnout of 59.49 percent, followed by Nashik (59.43 percent), Shirur (59.40 percent) and Dhule (56.68 percent).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates