Elections 2019: Meet BJP's surprise star campaigner

national

Ramdas Athawale has become the CM's constant travelling companion as the BJP looks to consolidate the Dalit vote

Ramdas Athawale at PM Modi's rally in Dindori (Nandurbar district) in North Maharashtra on Monday

Can you guess who, other than Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, is a star campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)? Ramdas Athawale, president of Republican Party of India (A) and Union Minister of State for Social Welfare, has been the surprise inclusion in Fadnavis's campaign entourage during Lok Sabha poll rallies across the state and outside.

With the last two phases of polling to go in the state, Fadnavis has held 70 rallies in 34 constituencies so far, including one in Gujarat and three in Goa. Athawale has been with the CM in almost 90 per cent of these events and would continue to accompany the CM in the coming days too. The RPI chief joins Fadnavis at the Mumbai airport or Juhu helipad from where they fly out to their destinations and return late in the night.

Also Read: Elections 2019: Renowned hairstylist Jawed Habib joins BJP

Watch Video:

Before joining hands with the BJP in 2014, Athawale had allied with the Shiv Sena. Several parties have roped him given the sizable number of Dalit votes that he mobilises. One of the founding fathers of Dalit Panther movement that had caught the imagination of the country, he chose his own political path after the Panthers split. He had been an ally of the Congress and NCP as well. He rose to imminence when he was made a minister in the Congress-led state government. He successfully contested Lok Sabha elections with the Congress-NCP support from Mumbai and Pandharpur and lost from Shirdi. Currently, he is a Rajya Sabha member from the BJP quota. Athawale's outfit has, however, not been given any seat to contest in the on-going Lok Sabha elections.

Why Athawale?

A permanent feature at PM Narendra Modi and Fadnavis' rallies, the Dalit leader is seated next to the PM. The Dalit leader not only brings a sense of social engineering to the saffron alliance as backward class and Dalit votes matter considerably. His advocacy helps the saffron parties woo a section of the much-needed vote bank that still considers Athawale a mass leader. The non-Congress outfit Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has declared the BJP-Sena an unwelcome alliance and the other RPI factions that are associated with the Congress are consolidating to change the government. The Bahujan Samaj Party has its own traditional vote bank.

Poet and politician

What makes Athawale stand out at the rallies is his humour-packed poetry (chaaroli or four-liners) that he delivers in canvassing. His inimitable style makes the audience ask for more. The speeches he has made in the Parliament too have been popular on social media. He is both appreciated and mocked, especially for his dressing style and speech delivery.

Also Read: Election 2019: BJP will win at least 23 seats in West Bengal, says Amit Shah

When asked if the mockery of his poetry puts Athawale down, the leader's long-time associate, Avinash Mahatekar, said that the leader had been deliberate in not bowing to the pressure (from the critics) and suggestions from some friends that he should stop the poetry recitals. "Athawale feels that his four-liners relive the audience of stress and prepare the people for listening to serious political statements. He never misses an opportunity to deliver a proper political message to his followers. He does not even spare the BJP when it comes to unfulfilled demands of an ally," Mahatekar said.

The leader was used for political gains in the past by Congress and NCP. "But the BJP has given Athawale due status. The alliance has only three leaders - Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Athawale who have pan-Maharashtra appeal. Athawale has also addressed rallies in Gujarat and Kerala," he said. "He remains an attraction not just because of his 'personality with a difference' but also because of his connect with the masses," he said.

Watch Video:

Also Read: Elections 2019: PM Modi, LK Advani to vote on May 23 in Ahmedabad

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates