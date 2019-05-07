Elections 2019: Meeting with Telangana CM a significant one, says Pinarayi Vijayan

national

The two leaders had yesterday held a two-hour long closed-door meeting, which comes with two more rounds to go in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections

Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Tuesday termed his meeting with his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao as a 'significant one' and said regional parties in the country would play a major role in forming the government after the Lok Sabha elections. The two leaders had yesterday held a two-hour long closed-door meeting, which comes with two more rounds to go in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) supremo Rao, who floated the idea of a non-Congress, non-BJP Front some time ago, met Vijayan at his official residence yesterday and discussed the current political scenario of the country.

"It was an important meeting. We discussed the national political scenario. According to his opinion, both the Fronts may not get a majority in the polls. Hence, regional parties will play a major role," Vijayan told mediapersons here. He said the regional parties' stand was to protect the rights of the states.

"In our country, states are being sidelined by the Centre. There are many instances where the federal system of the country was undermined. The Federal system must be followed. We need the Centre to stop taking decisions affecting the states," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister, however, said they did not discuss anything about the prime ministerial candidate. He said the Lok Sabha results would bring down the BJP government at the centre and the next government would protect the secularism and the federal system of the country.

"There is no doubt that the Lok Sabha results will bring down the BJP government in the Centre. In the future, a government which will take care of and protect the secularism and the federal system of the country will come to power. Things are moving in that direction," Vijayan said.

Rao is on a two-day visit to the state, along with his wife Shobha and their two grandchildren. Yesterday's meeting was also attended by TRS MPs Santosh Kumar and Vinod Kumar. Rao, who is staying at the famous tourist destination of Kovalam, will travel to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on May 8.

