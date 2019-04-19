Elections 2019: Moderate 62.91 percent voting in Maharashtra in phase 2

national

The highest turnout was 66.60 percent in Hingoli, and the lowest 58.45 percent in Solapur, said the Election Commission

A moderate 62.91 percent voter turnout was recorded in the second phase of elections for 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra on Thursday, officials said here on Friday. This time, however, the voting was marginally higher compared to 2014's 62.43 percent, as per official figures.

The highest turnout was 66.60 percent in Hingoli, and the lowest 58.45 percent in Solapur, said the Election Commission. The polling was 63.68 percent in Buldhana, 60 percent in Akola, 63.86 percent in Amravati, 63.19 percent in Parbhani, 65.15 percent in Nanded, 66.08 percent in Beed, 63.42 percent in Osmanabad and 62.20 percent in Latur.

Some 1,16,67,506 out of the total 1,85,46,501 voters exercised their franchise, including 52 of the registered 273 transgenders in all these constituencies.

