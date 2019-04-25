Elections 2019: Modi's road show sparks war of words between BJP and Oppn parties

national

The Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders criticised the roadshow which will take place in Varanasi on Thursday. While the BJP said that their leader is hope and pride of the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during an election campaign in support of party candidate from Asansol constituency Babul Supriyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow sparked a war of words between the BJP and the opposition parties.



Talking to ANI, National Spokesperson of Congress Meem Afzal said, "In this Lok Sabha Elections, people are not happy with him (PM Modi) throughout the country. With his roadshow today, the Prime Minister is trying to prove that Varanasi stands for him. This is an old tactic of PM Modi to influence people using his power," he added.



BSP Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria echoed similar sentiments and said, "Whenever PM Modi goes to Varanasi, he tries to polarize people. He talks about graveyards and cremation grounds...the Prime Minister talks about providing electricity on Eid and not on Diwali."



"The Prime Minister has also cheated the people by not doing enough to clean river Ganga. Nothing has been done to provide employment to the youth. The people of Varanasi will give him a befitting reply in the upcoming elections," he added.



BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain praised Prime Minister Modi saying that he is hope and pride of the nation. Hussain said, "People are not voting for their candidates in their respective constituencies, instead they are voting for Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister again."



"People of Kashi (Varanasi) are lucky they have Narendra Modi and vice-versa," he added.



Prime Minister Modi will hold a major road show in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi today a day before he files his nomination paper on Friday.

