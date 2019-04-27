Elections 2019: Mumbai Police ask Jet Airways staff to call off protest before PM Modi's rally

national

Employees had planned a silent protest outside the BKC venue of PM Modi's rally on Friday

Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Employees of Jet Airways had to call off their silent protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally venue on Friday after the police advised them to do so.

Employees warned of arrest

Some employees were even warned of arrest for violating the model code of conduct. Jet Airways suspended its operations earlier this month owing to lack funds, and put into jeopardy the futures of thousands of its employees.

While some senior staff members have not received their salaries since January, the junior employees have not received their dues since March. Rahul Taneja, the chief people officer at Jet Airways, in a statement, said, "We have been categorically mandated [by the police] to communicate to all such employees, who were intending to participate in such a procession, to not do so," he said.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held in the Labour Commissioner's office in Sion on Friday between the Regional Labour Commissioner, members of Jet Airways management and Kiran Pawaskar, NCP leader and president of All India Jet Airway's Officers and Staff Association.

"What happens if the company shuts down? Who will be responsible for the gratuity, bonus and other benefits of the employees? We have mutually agreed that it is Naresh Goyal's [chairman of Jet Airways] responsibility to ensure that the employees get their dues," said Pawaskar.

