Elections 2019: Naredra Modi to address two rallies in Tamil Nadu on April 13

In Tamil Nadu, Modi will seek the support of voters for candidates of the AIADMK-led alliance contesting in Theni, Dindigul, Madurai and Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seats

Narendra Modi. Pic/Twitter IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing two election rallies in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, said an official of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Modi will be addressing a meeting in Theni in the morning and then in Ramanathapuram," the BJP official told IANS on Friday.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Madurai later on Friday and spend the night in this temple town.

At Theni, Modi will seek the support of voters for candidates of the AIADMK-led alliance contesting in Theni, Dindigul, Madurai and Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seats.

In Ramanathapuram, Modi will seek the people's support for the alliance candidates contesting from Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP is part of the AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

