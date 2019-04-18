Elections 2019: Narendra Modi a fake backward, says Tejashwi Yadav

national

Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'fake backward' person and accused him of doing nothing for Other Backward Class (OBC).

Taking to Twitter, Yadav wrote, "Narendra Modi ji is a fake backward. From birth till 55 years, he was upper class, suddenly one day he became backward. The true and real backwards are not liars, artificial, adulterated, decorative and ornamental. Do you consider backwards as stupid, Gujarati Sir? What have you done for backwards, upper-class Sir?"

He also claimed that there are no OBC officials in the Prime Minister's office and slammed the Prime Minister for it.

"Dear Narendra Modi ji, you are not by-birth an OBC but a fake OBC. And, yes, you have committed theft. What have you done for the backwards? Not even a single official in PMO is OBC? No VC, professor in the country is OBC. Director of no constitutional organisation is an OBC. Why did you not increase the reservation for OBC in caste-based reservation?" he said in another tweet.

While addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Solapur yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hit out at Congress and its allies for calling all those with the surname 'Modi' as thieves.

Modi had said, "Congress and its allies say that all Modis in the society are thieves. Congress and its allies did not leave any shortcomings in abusing my backward caste and this time they have crossed all limits and abused the entire backward society."

Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had announced that he will file a defamation case against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his alleged "all thieves have Modi in their surnames" comment.

The BJP leader had claimed that Gandhi has hurt the sentiments of crores of people with Modi surname. The Deputy Chief Minister said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) has referred to crores of people with 'Modi' surname as 'chor' and hurt their sentiments."

