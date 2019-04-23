Elections 2019: Narendra Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

national

In Gujarat, 371 candidates are in the fray for 26 Lok Sabha seats, while 45 candidates are in the fray for by-poll in four Assembly seats

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cast his vote here at Nishan Vidyalaya situated in Ahmedabad's Ranip area. Notably, Ranip area is a part of Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency, from where BJP national president Amit Shah is contesting.

Watch Video:





Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at his mother's residence in Gandhinagar. He will cast his vote in Ahmedabad, shortly. pic.twitter.com/Ik9cDksSr4 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Prime Minister Modi took a ride in an open SUV this morning as he made his way to to cast his vote in the third phase of the national election. Surrounded by his bodyguards, the Prime Minister waved to a long line of people who waved back at him. Earlier in the morning, the Prime Minister met his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar and sought her blessings.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets people outside his mother's residence in Gandhinagar. He will cast his vote in Ahmedabad, shortly. pic.twitter.com/HhjPyB1c5F — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar and takes her blessings. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/uRGsGX0fcw — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

After voting, he walked in a procession on the streets of Ahmedabad. Besides, the Prime Minister also urged the voters to come in "record number" and exercise their franchise. "Urging all those voting in today's Third Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come. I'll be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while from now," Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar today. He will cast his vote in Ahmedabad, shortly. pic.twitter.com/CUncTSpBTt — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Gujarat: BJP President and party's candidate from Gandhinagar Parliamentary constituency Amit Shah, near the polling booth at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip, Ahmedabad. PM Narendra Modi will cast his vote at the polling booth, shortly. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/rSn96OTbiJ — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

In Gujarat, 371 candidates are in the fray for 26 Lok Sabha seats, while 45 candidates are in the fray for by-poll in four Assembly seats. More than 4 crores 41 lakh voters including 2 crores 14 lakh female voter are eligible to cast their vote in the state. More than 51 thousand polling stations have been set up in the state.

Watch Video:

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies