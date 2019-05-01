Elections 2019: Narendra Modi 'chowkidar' of only 15 corrupt persons, says Rahul Gandhi

national

Panna/Damoh/Tikamgarh: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "chowkidar" (watchman) who guards the interests of only 15 corrupt persons and not that of the country at large.

Addressing election rallies in Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said: "I want to make direct relation with crores of farmers, small traders, youth, sisters and mothers, and I won't lie to them as I know that relationships can't be based on falsehood. But Narendra Modi thinks otherwise...he lies and spreads hatred all around.

"He is 'chowkidar' for only 15 corrupt persons and guards their interests. I am yours, while Modi is theirs. He wants to create two Indias -- one of the poor, farmers and unemployed youth, and the other of the corrupt."

The Congress chief also targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and the big businessmen who fled the country after taking bank loans. He asked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath to take action against those ministers of the previous BJP government in the state who allegedly misappropriated the Bundelkhand package funds.

He said: "During demonetisation, it was said that it's a fight against black money. If it was true, then why didn't people like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi were seen in bank queues? Amit Shah's son Jay Shah makes Rs 80 crore from Rs 50,000 in a matter of three months, Choksi sends money to Arun Jaitley's daughter's account and Vijay Mallya meets Jaitley before fleeing the country. All this must be explained..."

Gandhi maintained that while big businessmen are at large after committing crime, in sharp contrast a farmer is put behind bars if he is not able to pay back 5,000 to 10,000 rupees. "Why this double standard...because farmers are honest people and not thieves?"

The slogan of "achhe din" during the last election has completely changed now, he said, adding: "Now, if I just say mention 'chowkidar', people say 'chor hai'."

