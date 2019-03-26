Elections 2019: Narendra Modi tags Bollywood stars and cricketers in VoteKar drive
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a series of post tagging celebrities from Bollywood, sports and even journalists across the country to boost his campaign #VoteKar and encourage people to vote for the elections.
Narendra Modi took to Twitter to tag the known faces from different walks of life to boost his new campaign #Vote Kar to encourage people from voting in the coming general elections.
My fellow Indians,— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2019
The time has come to say- #VoteKar.
In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, ensure that you as well as your family and friends turnout in record numbers.
Your doing so will have a positive impact on the nation’s future.
He tweeted a series of post tagging celebrities from Bollywood, sports and even journalists across the country. He tweeted appealing to Anupam Kher, Kiran Bedi and Shekhar Kapur.
The formidable @AnupamPKher, multifaceted @iKabirBedi and the widely acclaimed @shekharkapur have made India very proud at the world stage.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2019
My appeal to them- can you tell fellow Indians to vote in large numbers in the upcoming elections? #VoteKar
The next tweet in line was for Bollywood legends Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Madhavan, Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit.
Dear @iHrithik and @ActorMadhavan,— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2019
Your work has stood out not only for the entertainment quotient but also for the passion and hardwork behind it. As widely respected voices, if you lend your voice towards increasing voter awareness, it strengthens India's democracy. #VoteKar
Dear @AnilKapoor, @ajaydevgn & @MadhuriDixit,— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2019
After the box office, it is time to create Total Dhamaal at the polling booths.
Your support to the #VoteKar movement will augur well for India’s democracy.
Let us ensure high voter turnout!
He also tagged cricketers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin to boost his campaign and create awarness about the importance of voting.
On the cricket field, @SDhawan25, @BhuviOfficial and @ashwinravi99 shine with their incredible talent and absolute commitment towards their team.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2019
I urge them to encourage greater voter awareness and voter participation.
Young India will follow their lead. #VoteKar
Narendra Modi also involved television news anchors in his voting campaign.
As widely watched news personalities, I call upon @bhupendrachaube, @szarabi & @AMISHDEVGAN to leverage the power of electronic media to ensure high turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. After all, a vote is a powerful way to bring about a positive difference in society. #VoteKar— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2019
Narendra Modi did not stop here, he tagged a few news channels, news papers, female athletes and a few other Bollywood celebs.
