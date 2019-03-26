Elections 2019: Narendra Modi tags Bollywood stars and cricketers in VoteKar drive

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a series of post tagging celebrities from Bollywood, sports and even journalists across the country to boost his campaign #VoteKar and encourage people to vote for the elections.

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi took to Twitter to tag the known faces from different walks of life to boost his new campaign #Vote Kar to encourage people from voting in the coming general elections.

My fellow Indians,



The time has come to say- #VoteKar.



In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, ensure that you as well as your family and friends turnout in record numbers.



Your doing so will have a positive impact on the nation’s future. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2019

He tweeted a series of post tagging celebrities from Bollywood, sports and even journalists across the country. He tweeted appealing to Anupam Kher, Kiran Bedi and Shekhar Kapur.

The formidable @AnupamPKher, multifaceted @iKabirBedi and the widely acclaimed @shekharkapur have made India very proud at the world stage.



My appeal to them- can you tell fellow Indians to vote in large numbers in the upcoming elections? #VoteKar — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2019

The next tweet in line was for Bollywood legends Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Madhavan, Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit.

Dear @iHrithik and @ActorMadhavan,



Your work has stood out not only for the entertainment quotient but also for the passion and hardwork behind it. As widely respected voices, if you lend your voice towards increasing voter awareness, it strengthens India's democracy. #VoteKar — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2019

Dear @AnilKapoor, @ajaydevgn & @MadhuriDixit,



After the box office, it is time to create Total Dhamaal at the polling booths.



Your support to the #VoteKar movement will augur well for India’s democracy.



Let us ensure high voter turnout! — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2019

He also tagged cricketers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin to boost his campaign and create awarness about the importance of voting.

On the cricket field, @SDhawan25, @BhuviOfficial and @ashwinravi99 shine with their incredible talent and absolute commitment towards their team.



I urge them to encourage greater voter awareness and voter participation.



Young India will follow their lead. #VoteKar — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2019

Narendra Modi also involved television news anchors in his voting campaign.

As widely watched news personalities, I call upon @bhupendrachaube, @szarabi & @AMISHDEVGAN to leverage the power of electronic media to ensure high turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. After all, a vote is a powerful way to bring about a positive difference in society. #VoteKar — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2019

Narendra Modi did not stop here, he tagged a few news channels, news papers, female athletes and a few other Bollywood celebs.

