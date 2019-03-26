Elections 2019: Narendra Modi tags Bollywood stars and cricketers in VoteKar drive

Published: Mar 26, 2019, 10:25 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a series of post tagging celebrities from Bollywood, sports and even journalists across the country to boost his campaign #VoteKar and encourage people to vote for the elections.

Elections 2019: Narendra Modi tags Bollywood stars and cricketers in VoteKar drive
Pic courtesy/Twitter/Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi took to Twitter to tag the known faces from different walks of life to boost his new campaign #Vote Kar to encourage people from voting in the coming general elections.

He tweeted a series of post tagging celebrities from Bollywood, sports and even journalists across the country. He tweeted appealing to Anupam Kher, Kiran Bedi and Shekhar Kapur.

The next tweet in line was for Bollywood legends Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Madhavan, Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit.

He also tagged cricketers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin to boost his campaign and create awarness about the importance of voting.

Narendra Modi also involved television news anchors in his voting campaign.

Narendra Modi did not stop here, he tagged a few news channels, news papers, female athletes and a few other Bollywood celebs.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

narendra modianupam kherhrithik roshankiran bedishikhar dhawanbhuvneshwar kumarelections 2019Lok Sabhanational newsindian politicsmadhuri dixitajay devgn

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Lesser known facts about the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK