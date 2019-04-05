Elections 2019: Narendra Modi to address rallies in Amroha, Saharanpur today

Published: Apr 05, 2019, 12:58 IST | IANS

Narendra Modi will later attend a rally in support of Saharanpur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Raghav Lakhanpal

Elections 2019: Narendra Modi to address rallies in Amroha, Saharanpur today
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Amroha and Saharanpur districts in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

"The Prime Minister will address a rally at Janakpuri in Gajraula in support of the party candidate from Amhora," BJP's Chief of media for Uttar Pradesh Manish Dikshit said.

He will later attend a rally in support of Saharanpur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Raghav Lakhanpal, he said.

Both Saharanpur and Amroha elected BJP candidates in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections despite the region being dominated by the minority community.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

narendra modiuttar pradeshelections 2019national news

PM Modi to address four rallies in Assam today

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story Of The Day
Elections 2019: Cash prizes for youngsters bringing the most voters

Elections 2019: Cash prizes for youngsters bringing the most voters