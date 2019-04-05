Elections 2019: Narendra Modi to address rallies in Amroha, Saharanpur today

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Amroha and Saharanpur districts in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

"The Prime Minister will address a rally at Janakpuri in Gajraula in support of the party candidate from Amhora," BJP's Chief of media for Uttar Pradesh Manish Dikshit said.

He will later attend a rally in support of Saharanpur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Raghav Lakhanpal, he said.

Both Saharanpur and Amroha elected BJP candidates in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections despite the region being dominated by the minority community.

