Elections 2019: Narendra Modi wants lotus to bloom in Odisha, Rahul Gandhi promises jobs

Both BJP and Congress held election rallies in different states, taking potshots at each other

PM Narendra Modi greeted with garlands in Odisha

Odisha/uttarakhand: On Saturday, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an election rally in Sundargarh, Odisha, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was in Srinagar and Uttarakhand for a public meeting.

PM Modi exuded confidence that the lotus will bloom in Odisha as he targeted the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress for "territorial discrimination".



Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Haridwar. Pics/PTI

"The discrimination on the basis of territory that the BJD government is doing in Odisha, the same discrimination the Congress and its allies have done for decades with the entire eastern India," Modi said. "Do you want development or discrimination? If you want development, let the lotus bloom in the state," he added.

The Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats.

Meanwhile in Haridwar, Rahul said that if voted to power at centre, then 22 lakh vacant government posts will be filled within one year. He said, "BJP is making one state fight against another. They say something in one state and something else in another. There is fear in the country today."

