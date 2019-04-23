Elections 2019: Narendra Modi's mother casts vote in Gujarat

national

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba on Tuesday cast her vote for the Lok Sabha polls at a booth in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district. Hiraba, 95, who lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi at Raisan village, located around 10 km from Gandhinagar city, arrived at the polling booth set up in the gram panchayat and exercised her franchise.

Gujarat: Heeraben Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother casts her vote at a polling station in Raisan, Ahmedabad. #LokSabhaElection2019 pic.twitter.com/Mc8ZkOQwd1 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

She was accompanied by her son Pankaj Modi and other family members. Earlier during the day, when the prime minister met her before casting his vote, she gave him a shawl, sweets and a coconut and blessed him for his victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Polling in all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat is currently underway.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi after casting his vote in Ahmedabad says, " The weapon of terrorism is IED, the strength of democracy is voter ID." #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/X0LBPI5qcu — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

PM Narendra Modi after casting his vote at a polling booth in Ranip,Ahmedabad #Gujarat #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/B6jDiRf2ka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cast his vote here at Nishan Vidyalaya situated in Ahmedabad's Ranip area. Notably, Ranip area is a part of Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency, from where BJP national president Amit Shah is contesting. Prime Minister Modi took a ride in an open SUV this morning as he made his way to to cast his vote in the third phase of the national election. Surrounded by his bodyguards, the Prime Minister waved to a long line of people who waved back at him. Earlier in the morning, the Prime Minister met his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar and sought her blessings.

PM Narendra Modi casts his vote at a polling booth in Ranip,Ahmedabad #Gujarat #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/qOfJW7uRZC — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to cast his vote at polling booth in Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip, Ahmedabad; BJP President Amit Shah also present pic.twitter.com/wu3Y5EopRF — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar and takes her blessings. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/uRGsGX0fcw — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

After voting, he walked in a procession on the streets of Ahmedabad. Besides, the Prime Minister also urged the voters to come in "record number" and exercise their franchise. "Urging all those voting in today's Third Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come. I'll be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while from now," Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Wednesday morning.

