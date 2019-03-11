Elections 2019: Nothing wrong in holding elections during Ramadan, says Asaduddin Owaisi

national

Owaisi said since the states going to the polls during Ramadan will have a holiday on the day of polling, there would be no problem in Muslims casting their votes

Asaduddin Owaisi

MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said elections during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan would have no impact on the voter turnout and slammed the political parties for raking up a controversy over this.

The Hyderabad MP hoped that the poll percentage will be higher during Ramadan as more Muslims will go out and vote due to the high degree of spirituality they experience during the fasting month.

"When Muslims fast they also go to offices and do their business. There are also labourers, rickshaw drivers and rickshaw pullers who fast. Their normal activity does not get affected," he told the media here.

Owaisi said since the states going to the polls during Ramadan will have a holiday on the day of polling, there would be no problem in Muslims casting their votes. "In fact during Ramadan they will be free from daily routine of cooking food and eating lunch."

The Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) chief was reacting to reports that some Muslim leaders expressed dismay over the schedule announced by the Election Commission for the Lok Sabha elections with the three final phases falling during Ramadan.

Owaisi said as the electoral process has to be completed by June 3 and if Ramadan starts on May 5 and ends on June 4, the Election Commission has no option but to hold elections during the period.

He said it was wrong to say that because of Ramadan the polling percentage will be low. "I am telling you as a Muslim that my spiritualism and my nearness to Almighty Allah increases during Ramadan."

He found fault with the political parties raking up a controversy, saying they should not use Muslims for their political ends. "As a party you should be ready for whatever the requirements may be. If you are so worried what have you done for the community. Show your record."

