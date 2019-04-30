Elections 2019: 'Nyay' scheme will provide a boost to economy, says Rahul Gandhi

national

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and repeated his 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe

Rahul Gandhi

Panna (MP): Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said the 'Nyay' scheme promised by his party will jump-start the country's economy as people will have money in their bank accounts to spend, a power which was taken away by steps like demonetisation and the "Gabbar Singh Tax (GST)". He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and repeated his `chowkidar chor hai' jibe.

"Under the Nyay scheme, 25 crore people will get Rs 6,000 per month, amounting to Rs 72,000 per year. In five years, they will get Rs 3.60 lakh in their accounts and that will give them power to purchase from the market," he said. He said demonetisation and poor implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, which he dubs as the "Gabbar Singh Tax (GST)", has adversely affected purchasing power of people.

Gandhi was addressing an election rally at Amaanganj in Panna district is part of the Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat. The Congress has fielded Kavita Singh from the Khajuraho seat against the BJP's Vishnu Dutt Sharma. Seeking to woo the large number of women present at the rally, he said the money under the minimum income scheme will be directly deposited in their bank accounts. He asked the men present at the event not to get annoyed with him on the issue. Gandhi said when Modi can give Rs 5.55 lakh crore to 15 big people of the country like Anil Ambani, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi, he can easily give Rs 72,000 per year to poor people.

The Congress president asked chief minister Kamal Nath to probe the "Bundelkhand scam" as the purpose for which the money was given by the previous UPA government was not fulfilled. The development package for the impoverished region was announced when the BJP was in power in the state.

Gandhi criticised Modi for making false promise of giving Rs 15 lakh each to the people of the country ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. "I wont say that I will give Rs 15 lakh as I dont lie. But I can promise that I can give Rs 3.60 lakh in accounts of poor families and I will fulfil that," he said.

The Congress leader pointed out that his party promptly implemented the loan waiver scheme announced in states where it came to power after the assembly elections last year. He said now a days whenever and wherever he says "chowkidar" people reply in unison "chor hai".

The Congress chief has been repeatedly using the "chowkidar chor hai" (watchman is a thief) jibe to target Modi whom he accuses of indulging in crony capitalism and highlight alleged irregularities in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Earlier, Gandhi addressed one more rally in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, Patharia, which falls in the Damoh parliamentary seat. While six of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh went to the polls in the first phase on April 29, the remaining 23 constituencies will vote on May 6, 12 and 19.

