Elections 2019: Odisha records 73.08 per cent polling in four phases

The voter turnout was 73.76 percent in the first phase, 72.56 percent in the second phase, 71.62 percent in the third phase and 74.50 percent in the fourth phase

Odisha recorded an overall 73.08 percent polling in four phases, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar said on Wednesday.

Elections were held for the 21 Lok Sabha and 146 Assembly seats in Odisha in four phases. Polling for the Patkura Assembly seat is scheduled for May 19.

The Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency recorded the highest 78.89 percent polling, while the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat recorded the lowest 59.60 percent, said the CEO.

Among the Assembly segments, Kotpad constituency recorded the highest polling of 86.83 percent, while Bhubaneswar-Central registered the lowest polling of 43.04 percent.

Polling for the Patkura Assembly seat was scheduled for April 29 in the fourth phase but was adjourned following the death of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla on April 20.

With the cyclonic storm Fani approaching the Odisha coast, Kumar said that steps were being taken for the safety of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) kept in the districts.

"It has been decided to shift the EVMs from two places in Jagatsinghpur and Gajapati districts. The entire shifting process will be conducted in the presence of candidates and will also be videographed," said the CEO.

