Elections 2019: Omar Abdullah taunts Narendra Modi, says Imran Khan has endorsed his victory

Published: Apr 10, 2019, 13:15 IST | IANS

Omar Abdullah, through his comment, intends to say that while Modi is telling people that it is Pakistan sympathisers who want BJP's defeat in the elections

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Vice-President of the National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah, said on Wednesday that Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan has ensured victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by asserting that the BJP's electoral victory will boost India-Pakistan talks in the future.

In an obvious taunt on Prime Minister Modi, Omar Abdullah said on his Twitter handle: "So much for Modi Sahib telling the country only Pakistan and its sympathisers want BJP to lose. Imran Khan has just endorsed him for a 2nd term - BJP election win will boost chances of Pak-India talks: Imran | The Express Tribune".

NC leaders, including Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, have been carrying out a no-holds-barred attack on Modi and the BJP during the NC's election campaign.

