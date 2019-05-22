Elections 2019: Opposition meets EC, demands verification of VVPAT slips

national

Abhishek Singhvi says EC will hold a meeting on Wednesday on the issue

Opposition leaders, including Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Cong MP Ghulam Azad, after EC meet in New Delhi, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

The leaders of 22 Opposition parties met the Election Commission on Tuesday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections results and asked it to ensure transparency and fairness in the counting process by verifying EVM results with VVPATs.

The Opposition leaders, including Congress's Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechuri, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's K Kanimozhi, submitted a memorandum to the EC, demanding the tallying of votes of electronic voting machines with a paper trail of votes (VVPATs) of five randomly identified polling booths in an assembly segment before counting begins on Thursday.

"If any discrepancy is found during the VVPAT verification, 100% counting of VVPATs slips of all polling stations of that assembly segment should be done," the memorandum said.

The meeting came on a day the Supreme Court dismissed a PIL seeking 100 per cent matching of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with EVMs. The poll body has now said it will meet on Wednesday to discuss the issue, said Congress's Abhishek Singhvi. The Opposition said they are seeking transparency and fairness in the counting of votes.

