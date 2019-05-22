Elections 2019: Opposition meets EC, demands verification of VVPAT slips
Abhishek Singhvi says EC will hold a meeting on Wednesday on the issue
The leaders of 22 Opposition parties met the Election Commission on Tuesday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections results and asked it to ensure transparency and fairness in the counting process by verifying EVM results with VVPATs.
The Opposition leaders, including Congress's Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechuri, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's K Kanimozhi, submitted a memorandum to the EC, demanding the tallying of votes of electronic voting machines with a paper trail of votes (VVPATs) of five randomly identified polling booths in an assembly segment before counting begins on Thursday.
"If any discrepancy is found during the VVPAT verification, 100% counting of VVPATs slips of all polling stations of that assembly segment should be done," the memorandum said.
The meeting came on a day the Supreme Court dismissed a PIL seeking 100 per cent matching of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with EVMs. The poll body has now said it will meet on Wednesday to discuss the issue, said Congress's Abhishek Singhvi. The Opposition said they are seeking transparency and fairness in the counting of votes.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai cops land in LOC to search man who sent a pornographic video on WhatsApp
- mid-day test drive: Mumbai streets are alive with the danger of cylinders
- Mumbai: Priest dies of shock after seeing truck run over boy at Sion-Koliwada
- Mumbai: Snakes frequenting posh Malabar Hill Society scare residents
- Dead man's case files go missing from JJ Hospital
- Mumbai: 23 BMM students of Khalsa college stranded in final year
- Shiv Sena may get Dy CM post soon
- Thane police crack Vajreshwari temple theft, nab five
- Mumbai: Rape accused flees from cops through hospital toilet in Versova
- BJP in Mumbai North to keep 3,000 laddoos, pedas ready for Thursday
- Tushar Gandhi: To drag Bapu in was strategically planned
- Mumbai Mahila Congress seeks FIR against Vivek Oberoi for insulting women's modesty
- Court quashes sexual assault FIR against actor Jeetendra filed by cousin
- TikTok Celebrity Mohit Mor shot dead; act captured on CCTV
- Poonam Mahajan: Unseen family photos of Pramod Mahajan's daughter
- Elections 2019: Popular politicians and key battles in Mumbai
- Mumbai tour operators cancel travel plans to save the fireflies
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
General Elections 2019: A recap of the LS polls from 2004-2014