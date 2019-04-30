Elections 2019: Opposition wants weak government, says PM Modi

national

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said opposition parties want a weak government at the centre to serve their vested interests and hide their corruption, adding that such a government cannot fight terror and end it.

"The opposition has been trying to form a weak government to serve their vested interest and to hide their corruption," Modi said while addressing an election rally in Muzaffarpur parliamentary constituency in Bihar.

Modi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)-led NDA will sweep the elections. "Four phases of polls have made it clear that opposition parties are losing, remaining three will determine the scale of their defeat."

He said that the Opposition has no concern about national security and was afraid of speaking against terror.

Modi also taunted the Opposition saying: "Many in 'Mahamilavati' gang may not win enough seats to help their bigwigs become leader of the opposition, but they are dreaming of Prime Minister's post."

Modi, without naming the Rashtriya Janata Dal, said that if opposition parties regain strength, lawlessness will be back in Bihar.

Modi on Tuesday asserted that the scales have been tilted in favour of the ruling NDA in the first four phases of the general election, and the remaining three would determine the magnitude of its victory and the opposition's defeat.

Addressing an election rally, Modi iterated that his government has always displayed its resolve in combating terror but cautioned that the menace was far from over as was evident from the recent bomb attacks in neighbouring Sri Lanka.

"All those who are running factories of terror are in the cross heirs of this chowkidar," Modi stated. In a veiled dig at jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, the prime minister said, "those doing the rounds of a court to secure bail are scared of a strong government in New Delhi". He claimed that the opposition parties "were not fighting for their victory, but to augment their diminished strength".

