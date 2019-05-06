Elections 2019: Over 16 per cent votes polled in West Bengal, stray violence reported

national

The ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and Left Front constituent CPI(M) are the main contenders in the seven seats where the fate of 83 candidates will be decided by a 1,16,91,889-strong electorate

Kolkata: Around 16.68 per cent of nearly 1.17 crore voters cast their ballots in the first two hours of polling in the fifth phase in seven Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, officials said. Some stray incidents of violence were reported from Bangaon, Hooghly and Barrackpore seats, an election official said.

#Voting began on May 6 across 51 #LokSabha constituencies spread over seven states, largely in the Hindi heartland, as the fifth of the mega #Sevenphase electoral exercise kicked off.#LokSabhaElections2019#GeneralElections2019 #Phase5 pic.twitter.com/u6rywDRnm6 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 6, 2019

"We have sought report from the polling officers posted in these stations. Otherwise the polling so far has been peaceful," he said. Of the seven constituencies, Uluberia recorded maximum polling at 20.59 per cent till 9 am, followed by Arambagh (SC) 19.19 per cent, Sreerampore 17.41 per cent, Howrah recorded 16.18 per cent, Hooghly 15.73 per cent, Barrackpore 13.99 per cent and Bongaon (SC) 13.68 per cent, the official said. The ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and Left Front constituent CPI(M) are the main contenders in the seven seats where the fate of 83 candidates will be decided by a 1,16,91,889-strong electorate. To ensure free and fair polling the seven seats, the Commission has deployed a total of 578 companies of central forces.

