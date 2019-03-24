Elections 2019: Over Rs 15 lakh cash, liquor worth Rs 1.34 crore seized in Odisha

national

In a bid to ensure free and fair elections, Odisha Police, along with other law enforcement agencies are taking a slew of measures across the state

Representational picture

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Ahead of the Lok Sabha as well as Assembly elections in the state, law enforcement agencies here have seized cash amounting to Rs 15, 47,610 and liquor worth over Rs 1.34 crore, till date, an official statement issued on Saturday noted.

In a bid to ensure free and fair elections, Odisha Police, along with other law enforcement agencies are taking a slew of measures across the state.

According to the statement, as many as 4,153 non-bailable warrants have been issued across the state and 20,291 persons have been taken into preventive detention under section 107/116 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As many as 3,445 gun licence holders across the state have surrendered their weapons before the concerned administration in their districts, around 80 illegal firearms along with 132 kilogram of explosive materials have been seized, the statement further mentioned.

The 24x7 Control Room, which was recently inaugurated by the Odisha State Election Commission, has received 295 calls till date regarding queries and grievances. The Voter Helpline 1950 has, till date, received 11,423 calls, while 285 grievances have been received through the Citizen's Vigil App.

Odisha will be going to polls in four phases - on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state will be voting simultaneously for parliamentary and assembly constituencies. There are 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats at stake in Odisha.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates