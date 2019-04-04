Elections 2019: Palghar sees battle of the Whistle

national

The new Bahujan Maha Party has been allotted the whistle symbol that belonged to the rival Bahujan Vikas Aghadi

Bahujan Mahaparthi candidate today file his nomination form.jpg Bahujan Maha Party members file their nomination for the Lok Sabha elections. Pic courtesy/ Hanif Patel

The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) that has dominated the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation for years with its 'whistle', is in danger of losing its party symbol. According to the new gadget published by the Election Commission, the whistle has now been allotted as a party symbol to the newly-registered Bahujan Maha Party (BMP).

The BVA has joined the grand alliance of the Congress and NCP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections

“Bahujan Maha Party was registered in January 2017 with LS 2019 being the first election it will fight. The party has fielded 100 candidates across the country and 30 from Maharashtra. Names of six more candidates from Maharashtra would be announced on April 6," sources said. Party general secretary Shahabuddin Khan had earlier declared that his the BMP would support Thakur’s BVA for the Lok Sabha election but this week declared the party's support to the NDA candidate from Palghar. BVA members have alleged that the NDA is responsible for this U-turn.

'Thakur needs no whistle'

"The party's symbol has changed thrice so far but Hitendra Thakur is the name and face of BVA in Palghar," said Ajiv Patil, the official party spokesperson, adding, "He has done a lot of development work in the Palghar district and does not need a particular symbol. The public has full faith in him."

The party, however, still hopes to get the whistle symbol back like it has in the past too. "The opposition is trying many tricks but they will not succeed. Our Mahagathbandhan candidate will win with a huge margin in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," Patil insisted. BMA's Shahabuddin Khan was unavailable for comment.

July 2017 - The Bahujan Maha Party was registered

100 - No. of candidates the party has fielded for LS 2019 across India

