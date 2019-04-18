Elections 2019 Phase 2: Here's all that transpired during Lok Sabha polls

national

The total voter turnout for 2nd phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections stood at 61.12 percent till 5 pm with West Bengal seeing the highest turnout of 75.27 while Jammu and Kashmir witnessing about 43.37 turnout

Over 95 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 12 states and Union Territories went in for voting as the second phase of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise kicked off. The voting process began at 7 am and saw dawn at 5 pm. Voting for electing MLAs in 35 of Odisha's 147 assembly seats also started along with polling for five of the state's 21 Lok Sabha constituencies. In these constituencies, electors were seen casting their votes twice to elect their representatives.

The total voter turnout for 2nd phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections until 5 pm is 61.12 percent, reports ANI. According to the latest updates, West Bengal witnessed the highest number of voter turnouts at 75.27 percentage while Jammu and Kashmir saw the lowest at 43.37 percent. Besides these two states, Bihar (58.14), Chhattisgarh (68.70), Maharashtra (55.37), Karnataka (61.80), Manipur (74.69), Odisha (57.41), Puducherry (72.40), Tamil Nadu (61.52) and Uttar Pradesh (58.12) saw moderate voter turnout.

VIPs, including political leaders, celebrities and candidates were among the early voters who exercised their franchise for 95 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 12 states and Union Territories as the second phase of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise kicked off.

Tamil Nadu: Actor turned politician Rajinikanth casts his vote at the polling station in Stella Maris College, in Chennai Central parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/NfD3llN4J1 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Karnataka: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman casts her vote at polling booth 54 in Jayanagar of Bangalore South Parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/JEr2Bdtlf8 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

In Karnataka, Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy and PWD Minister H.D. Revanna, their wives Anitha and Bhavani, and his grandsons Prajwal and Nikhil cast their votes. Other political leaders including Defence Minister and Rajya Sabha member Nirmala Sitharaman, Actor turned politician Rajinikanth cast his vote at Stella Maris College in Chennai. While Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy and her son Rohan Murthy also voted in Karnataka.

Others prominent names include Congress leader P Chidambaram, Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, UP Congress chief Raj Babbar, DMK President MK Stalin and Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde among others.

West Bengal: People queue outside a polling station in Darjeeling, to vote in #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/04dntABPMg — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

The good, the bad and the ugly:

Voters, young and old, thronged to the polling booths to exercise their votes in order to elect their representatives. If it was the celebs, politicians, and candidates who led from the front, the general public wasn't behind. Long to medium sized queues were seen outside polling booths across 95 Lok Sabha that went to vote in phase 2 of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Maharashtra: A pregnant woman and her husband, after casting their vote at polling booth number 164 in Nehru Nagar of Solapur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/NXx0zOLcDY — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Jammu & Kashmir: A newly married couple arrive at a polling station in Udhampur to cast their votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/RWTHAmAEwE — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

In Maharashtra's Solapur, a pregnant woman and her husband were seen taking a selfie post casting their votes for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, in Jammu and Kashmir, a newly married couple arrived at a polling station in Udhampur to cast their votes in their wedding attire.

Bihar: 90-year-old Urmila and Usha cast their votes at polling booth number 39 in Bhagalpur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/EkKDEasr7W — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

If the young, married couples were ahead to cast their votes, the senior citizens left no stone unturned to take part in the electoral process and do their bit. Truly defying the term that age has no bar, two 90-year-old women, Urmila and Usha, cast their votes at polling booth number 39 in Bhagalpur during the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase II in Bihar.

Karnataka: 107-year-old Padma awardee, Saalumarada Thimmakka casts her vote for the Bangalore Rural parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/e7dJJgI2bO — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019



Kabaibai Ganpati Kamble. Pic/Twitter ANI

While in Maharashtra, 105-year-old Kabaibai Ganpati Kamble reached a polling station to cast her vote in the Lok Sabha elections. Seated on a wheelchair, Kabaibai was accompanied by her grown-up children and other fourth-generation relatives to the polling station in Harangul New Colony in Latur. She was cheered by other voters who clapped for her, reports IANS.

#WATCH Delhi: Shoe hurled at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao during a press conference at BJP HQs .More details awaited pic.twitter.com/7WKBWbGL3r — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

On the other hand, in a shocking incident, a shoe was hurled at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao during a press conference at BJP HQ. While in Fatehpur Sikhri, villagers of Mangoli Kala boycotted the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections over lack of adequate irrigation facilities in the village.

