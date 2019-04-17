Elections 2019 phase 2:Hema Malini vs Narendra Singh and other key clashes

national

Voting for phase 2 of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be held in 97 constituencies across 13 states on April 18

The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 will commence on April 18, 2019 with a total of 97 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states going on polls. Polling will be held in 38 seats in Tamil Nadu, 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar, and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry.

State No. of Constituency Tamil Nadu 38 Karnataka 14 Maharashtra 10 Uttar Pradesh 8 Assam 5 Bihar 5 Odisha 5 Chhattisgarh 3 West Bengal 3 Manipur 1 Jammu and Kashmir 2 Puducherry 1





Elections will also be held in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha. The Election Commission on Tuesday announced postponement of polling in the Tripura (East) Lok Sabha seat to the third phase on April 23 from April 18, saying the prevailing law and order situation there is not conducive for holding free and fair polls. In Tamil Nadu's Vellore, voting was cancelled after the recovery of a huge amount of cash allegedly from a DMK candidate's office a few days ago.

Key clashes in the second phase of polling

In Amravati (Maharashtra), the sitting MP is Anandrao Adsul from Shiv Sena. in the 2019 elections, he is pitted against Navneet Kaur Rana (Yuva Swabhiman Party) backed by the Congress-NCP alliance.

In Nanded (Maharashtra), sitting MP and Congress leader Ashok Shankarrao Chavan will contest against Chikhalikar Pratap Govindrao (BJP) and Abdul Samad (Samajwadi Party), which is projected to be a closely contested affair.

In Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), sitting MP Bhola Singh from the BJP will contest against Yogesh Verma (BSP), who will be the candidate for the SP-BSP-RLD mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh, and Bansi Lal Pahadia of the Congress party

In another big contest to watch out for in Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), sitting MP Hema Malini from BJP will be pitted against Narendra Singh (RLD) who is a candidate for the SP-BSP-RLD mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh and Mahesh Pathak, representing the Congress

In Pollachi (Tamil Nadu), sitting MP C. Mahendran, AIADMK will contest against K. Shanmugasundaram (DMK) and A. Ganesha Moorthy (BSP)

In Bangalore North (Karnataka), sitting MP: D.V. Sadananda Gowda, BJP will contest against Krishna Byre Gowda (Congress)

In Hassan (Karnataka), sitting MP H.D. Deve Gowda from JD-S will contest against Prajwal Revanna (JD-S) and A. Manju (BJP)

In Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), the sitting MP Farooq Abdullah, National Conference is pitted against Sheikh Khalid Jehangir (BJP) and Agha Syed Mohsin (PDP)

In Purnea (Bihar), the sitting MP Santosh Kumar Kushwaha, JD-U will contest against Uday Singh alias Pappu Singh (Congress), who is the candidate for the Congress-RJD combine in Bihar

In Raiganj (West Bengal), the sitting MP Mohammad Salim, CPI-M will contest against Deboshree Chaudhury (BJP), Deepa Dasmunshi (Congress) and Kanaialal Agarwal (Trinamool Congress)

In Assam, the opposition Congress has given the party ticket to sitting MP Sushmita Dev in Silchar constituency in Barak Valley while the BJP has fielded Dr. Rajdeep Roy. Although there are 13 candidates in the fray for the Silchar seat, a straight battle is expected between the Congress and the BJP in this constituency.

