Elections 2019: PM Modi, BJP treated farmers as 'liability', says Rahul Gandhi

Published: Apr 28, 2019, 23:22 IST | PTI

Taking to Twitter, he also shared a video of the Congress party's campaign focusing on farmers and talking about party's promises such as the 'Kisan budget', loan waiver, and appropriate prices for produce

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have treated farmers as a "liability" and asserted that the farmers are now rising up to demand "Nyay" (justice).

Taking to Twitter, he also shared a video of the Congress party's campaign focusing on farmers and talking about party's promises such as the 'Kisan budget', loan waiver, and appropriate prices for produce.

"Our farmers are our pride & strength. For the past 5 years, Mr Modi & the BJP have treated them as a liability. India's farmers are now rising up to demand NYAY," Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress chief has been alleging largescale farmers distress in the country, a claim denied by the BJP.

