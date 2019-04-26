Elections 2019: PM Modi declares bank balance of Rs 4,143, FD of over Rs 1.27 crore

national

He doesn't own any motor vehicle and hasn't taken any loans as of now

Narendra Modi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): While Prime Minister files his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Friday, an affidavit submitted by him to the Returning Officer (RO) declares his assets. He was accompanied by a galaxy of top BJP and NDA leaders in a massive show of strength for the country's ruling alliance.

According to the affidavit, PM Modi has a bank balance of Rs 4,143 and fixed deposit (FD) of Rs 1,27,81,574. He doesn't own any motor vehicle and hasn't taken any loans as of now. Modi also owns a residential property in Gandhinagar, which is valued at Rs 1,10,00,000.

PM Modi has named Jashodaben as his wife and declared that his highest qualification is Master of Arts from Gujarat University in Ahmedabad. The affidavit also mentioned that his source of income is from salary and the interest from banks.

Also Read: PM Modi in Mumbai: Supporters gather in large numbers at MMRDA ground in BKC

Apart from his income, PM Modi has also declared his investments such as the National Savings Certificates, which stands at Rs 7,61,466, and his life insurance policy investment, which is valued at Rs 1,90, 347. Furthermore, he also invested in gold, which is valued at Rs 1,13,800. However, he does not own any agriculture or non-agricultural land. He does not possess any commercial property as well.

Meanwhile, Modi exhorted voters to not fall into the trap of those who say he has already won the election so it is fine to not exercise their franchise while the temple town virtually stopped in its tracks with roads cordoned off for traffic and crowds lining the streets to see the VIP cavalcade.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi rally in BKC Live Updates: PM expected to arrive soon

Prime Minister Modi is seeking re-election from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to polls on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates