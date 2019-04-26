Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi arrives in BKC as supporters gather in large numbers

national

Narendra Modi arrives at MMRDA ground to set the tone for the fourth and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra

Narendra Modi in BKC/ Pic Pradeep Dhivar

As chants of 'Modi Modi' take over the city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at MMRDA grounds to set the tone for the fourth and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. He received a warm welcome from Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and President of Republican Party of India, Ramdas Athawale.

Ahead of PM Modi's rally at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), the traffic authorities have worked out plans for commuters to avoid traffic snarls around the vicinity. As per the latest advisory issued by Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP), road restrictions have been made ahead of PM Narendra Modi's rally at BKC in Mumbai. The entry of all types of vehicles leading to MMRDA grounds in BKC has been restricted with exception to emergency vehicles. The restriction has been imposed on both directions on the road adjacent to MMRDA grounds, JSW building between Tata Power building up to the fire station building. The restrictions will be followed until the wee hours of Friday.

In the meantime, several offices in the locality have asked their employees to plan their day keeping in mind PM Narendra Modi's rally at BKC. Some organisation issued email advisories on Thursday to its employees asking them to plan their day today to avoid getting caught up in traffic snarls. employees in many offices in and around BKC have been told to report early and leave before 4 pm. Many app bus service providers in Mumbai will run extra buses in the afternoon from BKC for its commuters so that they can leave work early.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will address the first joint rally in Mumbai after a gap of five years. The last such rally that featured both, Modi and Thackeray, was held at the same venue in April 2014, before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Voting for the fourth phase in Mumbai will take place for all six seats, namely, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai South and Mumbai South-Central on April 29, 2019, from 7 am to 5 pm.

