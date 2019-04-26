Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi rally in BKC; Traffic updates for Mumbaikars to plan their travel

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. A look at alternative routes, traffic plans around BKC for commuters to plan their commute to avoid traffic snarls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his road show in Kashi, Varanasi. Pic/Twitter Narendra Modi

Ahead of the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint rally with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday in Mumbai. PM Modi's rally at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) is expected to begin in the evening.

To avoid traffic snarls around the vicinity, the traffic authorities have worked out plans for commuters so that they are not inconvenienced while travelling. As per the latest advisory issued by Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP), road restrictions have been made ahead of PM Narendra Modi's rally at BKC in Mumbai. The entry of all types of vehicles leading to MMRDA grounds in BKC has been restricted with exception to emergency vehicles. The restriction has been imposed on both directions on the road adjacent to MMRDA grounds, JSW building between Tata Power building up to the fire station building. The restrictions will be followed until the wee hours of Friday.

Also Read: Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi files nomination in Varanasi, shows off NDA strength

In the meantime, several offices in the locality have asked their employees to plan their day keeping in mind PM Narendra Modi's rally at BKC. Some organisation issued email advisories on Thursday to its employees asking them to plan their day today to avoid getting caught up in traffic snarls. employees in many offices in and around BKC have been told to report early and leave before 4 pm. Many app bus service providers in Mumbai will run extra buses in the afternoon from BKC for its commuters so that they can leave work early.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will address the first joint rally in Mumbai after a gap of five years. The last such rally that featured both, Modi and Thackeray, was held at the same venue in April 2014, before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Voting for the fourth phase in Mumbai will take place for all six seats, namely, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai South and Mumbai South-Central on April 29, 2019, from 7 am to 5 pm.

The other notable areas from Maharashtra which will cast their votes on April 209 are Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik (North Maharashtra), Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Maval, and Shirur (Pune district) and Shirdi (Ahmednagar district).

