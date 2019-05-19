Elections 2019: Political leaders cast vote in seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls

national

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among the early voters at polling booth number 246 in Gorakhpur. He arrived at the polling booth as soon as voting started

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Navneet Anand

Patna/Gorakhpur/Kolkata: With polling for seventh phase of elections underway in 59 parliamentary constituencies of the country, many political heavyweights voted in their respective constituencies. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among the early voters at polling booth number 246 in Gorakhpur. He arrived at the polling booth as soon as voting started.

Watch Video:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath exercises his franchise at polling booth no. 246 in Gorakhpur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/heXwytEqlY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019

Adityanath was accompanied by Ravi Kishan, the BJP candidate from the constituency, and appealed to people to vote in large numbers. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar voted at booth number 326 at a school in Raj Bhawan, Patna. Kumar also spoke against the long duration of elections and said, "Elections should not be held over such a long duration, there was a long gap between each phase of voting. I will write to leaders of all parties to build a consensus on this."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath: Elections are a festival in a democracy, the way people have participated in these elections is commendable. Compare UP and West Bengal, violence wasn't reported from UP in the last 6 phases of elections unlike West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/WnNE4fkBHq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi also cast his ballot in Patna. Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also reached booth number 77 in Patna Women's College to cast his vote. He is contesting from Patna Sahib parliamentary constituency against Congress's Shatrughan Sinha ensuring an interesting political battle.

#LokSabhaElections2019 : Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi casts his vote at booth number 49 in Patna. pic.twitter.com/Blwg9EThAX — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

TMC leader and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee exercised franchise at booth number 208 in South Kolkata parliamentary constituency. Banerjee filed a defamation case against Prime Minister Modi on Saturday. "Whatever he (Modi) said in the public meeting on 15 May in Diamond Harbour, he has to substantiate those statements with ample proof and justify what he said," he told reporters at the booth.

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew & TMC leader, Abhishek Banerjee casts his vote at polling booth no. 208 in South Kolkata Parliamentary Constituency. pic.twitter.com/PLmTu7HpHH — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

With voting underway in all 13 parliamentary constituencies of Punjab, Cricketer Harbhajan Singh also arrived at a polling booth in Jalandhar's Garhi village to cast his vote. A total of 918 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are in the fray in this last phase of polls.

#Punjab: Cricketer Harbhajan Singh waits in queue to cast his vote at a polling booth in Jalandhar's Garhi village. pic.twitter.com/Fo2triU623 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

The Prime Minister is seeking re-election from Varanasi and is challenged by Ajay Rai of the Congress and Samajwadi Party's Shalini Yadav. Polling for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Sunday in 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union Territory.

Watch Video:

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies