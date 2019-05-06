Elections 2019: Poll turnout till 1 pm

national

A total 2.30 crore voters across these 12 constituencies will decide the fate of 134 candidates, including 16 women. As many as 23,738 polling stations have been set up in the state for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Jaipur: A voter turnout of 42.7 per cent was recorded in Rajasthan's 12 Lok Sabha seats, where polling began at 7 am, in the first six hours on Monday, according to the website of chief electoral officer of Rajasthan. The maximum voter turnout of 47.45 per cent was recorded in Ganganagar (SC) seat.

Churu, Jaipur, Nagaur, Alwar and Sikar registered a voter turn out of 44.75, 44.47, 43.54, 43.34 and 43.16 per cent, respectively. Besides these six seats, polling is also underway amid tight security in Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur rural, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur and Dausa. A total 2.30 crore voters across these 12 constituencies will decide the fate of 134 candidates, including 16 women. As many as 23,738 polling stations have been set up in the state for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Jharkhand on Monday recorded 44.28 per cent voter turnout in the first six hours of polling in the four parliamentary constituencies, an official said. Till 1 p.m., Koderma recorded the highest voter turnout with 48.70 per cent polling, followed by Ranchi (44.69 per cent), Hazaribagh (44.56 per cent) and Khuti (36.55 per cent), the Election Commission data showed. Voting started at 7 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m.

Jharkhand Governor Draupdi Mumru, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, former Chief Minister Arjun Munda exercised their franchise. Long queues of voters were seen in front of booths in all the four Lok Sabha constituencies. There was a good voter turnout despite the fact that all the four seats, particularly Khuti, are Maoist-affected areas. A total of 61 candidates are in the fray for the four seats -- 14 in Koderma, 20 in Ranchi, 11 in Khunti and 16 in Hazaribagh. A total of 65,87,028 voters are eligible to vote on these seats across 8,834 polling booths.

The prominent candidates in the race for these seats are Rajkumar Yadav of the CPI(ML), Babulal Marandi of JVM(P) and Annapurna Devi of the BJP in Koderma; Sanjay Seth of the BJP and Subodhkant Sahai of the Congress in Ranchi; Arjun Munda of the BJP and Kalicharan Munda of the Congress in Khunti and Jayant Sinha of the BJP, Gopal Sahu of the Congress and Bhuneshwar Prasad Mehta of the CPI in Hazaribagh.

An average 43.85 per cent turnout was recorded till 2 pm in seven Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, an election official said. Long queues were seen at many booths as polling was underway since 7 am in the seven constituencies of Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul, he said. The voting figures till 2 pm were as follows: Tikamgarh 43.37 per cent, Damoh- 45.83 per cent, Khajuraho- 42.51 per cent, Satna- 41.10 per cent, Rewa- 39.37 per cent, Hoshangabad- 45.40 per cent and Betul- 48.98 per cent.

