Elections 2019: Polling for fourth phase of LS polls underway

New Delhi: Polling is underway for phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections Monday.Here are some interesting nuggets about this phase.

72 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states headed for polls

* Over 12.79 crore voters to decide fate of 961candidates

* Over 1.40 lakh polling booths in place for smooth conduct of polls

*Anantnag Parliamentary Cconstituency in Jammu & Kashmiris going to polls divided in Phase III, Phase IV & Phase V, the only such PC in the country.

*The four districts to be covered in the Anantnag constituency are Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama.

