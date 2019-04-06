Elections 2019: Polling officers cast votes via postal ballots

national

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh): In a bid to make sure the right to vote is exercised, persons engaged in election duty were allowed to vote for Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency candidates through a postal ballot system here in Krishna district on Friday.

"Government employees and teachers who will work at various polling booths were given an opportunity to cast their vote today," an Election Commission official said.

In Machilipatnam, postal ballot voting was held at Hindu College. As some technical problem occurred in the process, the polling began 2 hours later than the scheduled time.

However, 2,000 police personnel were unable to exercise their franchise as there was no proper election duty order copy with the returning officer. Around 33,000 employees and teachers have been assigned election duties in Krishna district.

Simultaneous elections will be held in Andhra Pradesh on April 11 for 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly seats. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

