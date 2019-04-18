Elections 2019: Polling picks up post-noon to 38.4 per cent in Karnataka

national

Even in India's tech hub, where polling started on a dull note earlier in the day picked up later to catch up with voting trends in coastal and central areas of the southern state

Pic/Twitter IANS

Unfazed by the summer heat and dust, voters turned out in large numbers post-noon to register 38.4 percent average polling till 3:00 p.m. in Karnataka's 14 Lok Sabha constituencies, an official said on Thursday.

Unfazed by the summer heat and dust, #voters turned out in large numbers post-noon to register 38.4 per cent average polling till 3:00 pm in #Karnataka's 14 #LokSabha constituencies, an official said.#LokSabhaElections2019 #Dangal2019



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/AUbNBSi11C — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) April 18, 2019

"We have seen a surge in polling after 1-2 p.m. in most of the seats, leading to a record 50.62 percent voting in Dakshina Kannada, followed by 49.12 percent in Hassan and 47.04 percent in Udupi-Chikmagalur in 8 hours since 7:00 a.m.," a poll official told IANS.

Even in India's tech hub, where polling started on a dull note earlier in the day picked up later to catch up with voting trends in coastal and central areas of the southern state.

As a result, Bangalore North recorded 31.98 percent, followed by Bangalore South 31.66 percent and Bangalore Central 28.65 percent, while Bangalore Rural notched up 33.83 percent till 3:00 p.m.

In the hotbed of old Mysuru region, polling increased steadily to post 39.79 percent in Mandya, 38.30 percent in Chamarajanagar and 35.69 percent in Mysore.

The polling percentage in other seats was 44.40 in Tumkur, Kolar 38.92 and Chikkaballapur 37.59.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates