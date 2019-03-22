Elections 2019: Poonam Mahajan, Gopal Shetty on BJP's first list

national

Poonam Mahajan (Mumbai North-Central) and Gopal Shetty (Mumbai North) are among the BJP's dozen candidates who have made it a second time in the Lok Sabha contestants' list for the state. The party replaced sitting MPs in Latur and Ahmednagar

Poonam Mahajan

Sujay Vikhe-Patil will fight from Ahmednagar replacing three-time MP Dilip Gandhi. In Latur, Sudhakar Shrungare has scored over sitting MP Sunil Gaikwad. Party heavyweight Nitin Gadkari will be a candidate from Nagpur while BJP state president Raosaheb Danve will contest from Jalna.

Other candidates consist of Dr Heena Vijaykumar Gavit from Nandurabar (ST), Dr Subhash Ramrao Bhamre from Dhule, Raksha Nikhil Khadse from Raver, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre from Akola, Kapil Moreshwar Patil (Bhiwandi), Dr Pritam Gopinath Munde (Beed), Sudhakar Bhalerao Shrungare from Latur (SC), Sanjay (kaka) Ramchandra Patil from Sangli and Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas from Wardha. In Nagpur, Ashok Mahadeorao Nete will contest the Gadchiroli-Chimur seat (ST) and Hansraj Gangaram Ahir for Chandrapur.

