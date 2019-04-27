Elections 2019: Prakash Raj hits out at BJP for fielding candidates with 'no wisdom'

national

In the video, Koli was apparently unable to reply to a question by a news reporter who asked her on the development she would like to bring in her constituency after winning the elections

Prakash Raj

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj, who is contesting from Bengaluru Central constituency as an independent candidate, on Friday hit out at the ruling BJP government by posting a video of its candidate Ranjeeta Koli who is contesting from Bharatpur Lok Sabha seat.

In the video, Koli was apparently unable to reply to a question by a news reporter who asked her on the development she would like to bring in her constituency after winning the elections.

Dear CITIZENS...do you THINK this @BJP4India candidate from Badaun U P..With Her extraordinary UNDERSTANDING of the issues and her VISIONARY solutions will not only uplift the COUNTRY but with her WISDOM will also ELECT the CHOWKIDAR of INDIA...#justasking.. #MockeryofDemocracy pic.twitter.com/xCmOExhb3W — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 26, 2019

The South actor took a dig at the BJP for fielding candidates like her who have no knowledge of issues. Raj wrote in his Twitter handle: "With her extraordinary understanding of the issues and her visionary solutions will not only uplift the country but with her wisdom will also elect the chowkidar of India."

Raj however incorrectly attributed the woman in the video to be the BJP candidate from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. However, according to the party it has fielded Sanghamitra Maurya from Badaun Parliamentary constituency.

The woman in the video is Ranjeeta Koli, whom the BJP is fielding from Bharatpur parliamentary constituency. Rajasthan goes to polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates