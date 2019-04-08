Elections 2019: Priya Dutt, accompanied by brother Sanjay Dutt files nomination in Mumbai

national

Priya Dutt is Congress candidate nominated from the Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha constituency, from where she was elected in 2004 and 2009 before losing in 2014

Priya Dutt with Sanjay Dutt. Pic/Sameer Markande

Former Mumbai MP Priya Dutt on Monday filed her name for the general elections 2019. She was accompanied by her brother Sanjay Dutt, her husband Owen Roncon and her son. In March 2019, Priya Dutt broke ended her self-imposed political 'break' by announcing she was back in the electoral fray to "save democracy".

Priya Dutt is Congress candidate nominated from the Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha constituency, from where she was elected in 2004 and 2009 before losing in 2014. Earlier, the Dutt family's favourite seat was also held by her father, the late Sunil Dutt, who served as a Union Minister till his demise in May 2005.

Priya Dutt with Sanjay Dutt. Pic/Yogen Shah

Earlier in the morning, Priya Dutt visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi to seek lord's blessings. Dutt tweeted, "Visited Siddhivinayak Temple today morning to seek His blessings and to guide me on the path of righteousness for the greater good." (sic)

Visited Siddhivinayak Temple today morning to seek His blessings and to guide me on the path of righteousness for the greater good. pic.twitter.com/eKwaq8DNPy — Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) April 8, 2019

In a detailed statement, Priya Dutt on January 7 said that she had discussed with Congress President Rahul Gandhi around November on her plans to "step out for a while" as she had made it clear in 2005.

Priya Dutt with Sanjay Dutt, Baba Siddiqui, and other Congress members. Pic/Sameer Markande

Priya Dutt's abrupt decision to withdraw from politics - shortly after she was dropped as an AICC Secretary - was largely viewed as a veiled attack on the alleged factionalism in Mumbai Congress headed by the aggressive Sanjay Nirupam. Dutt's change of mind has reportedly been prompted after Gandhi recently prodded her to contest as the Congress was hard-pressed for a suitable counter to the Bharatiya Janata Party's outgoing MP Poonam Mahajan, insiders claim.

Daughter of the late actor couple Sanjay Dutt-Nargis Dutt and sister of actor Sanjay Dutt, Priya lives in Bandra, with her husband Owen Roncon and their sons Sumair and Siddharth.

