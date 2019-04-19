Elections 2019: Priyanka Chaturvedi removes 'AICC spokesperson' from Twitter bio

national

Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday removed 'National Spokesperson-Congress' from her Twitter bio, leading to speculations that all is not well between her and the party.

Congress Spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has removed 'AICC National Spokesperson' from her twitter bio pic.twitter.com/xIWvtwRaVi — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

The move comes two days after Chaturvedi expressed unhappiness over Congress' decision to take back some of its old timers who were expelled for misbehaving with her. Some local party leaders had allegedly misbehaved with Priyanka while she was attending a press conference in Mathura recently. Congress had initially thrown them out but taking elections into consideration, they were reportedly taken back.

Congress Spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to Rahul Gandhi, said have resigned from all posts and the primary membership of the party pic.twitter.com/kwk7qO1EyL — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to Rahul Gandhi and said that she has signed from all posts and the primary membership of the party.

"Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across the board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," she had tweeted on Wednesday.

Their rejoining saddened Chaturvedi, and she is believed to have conveyed her dissatisfaction to the senior leaders of the party.

