Elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi says It is clear BJP government is going

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday stated it was "very clear" that the BJP will face defeat in Lok Sabha polls as people are "angry and distressed" and will convey their sentiments through voting. Interacting with reporters after exercising her franchise, the senior party leader said, it was "very clear that the BJP government is going".

Congress General Secretary for UP (East), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after casting her vote in Delhi: It's a really important election because we are fighting to save democracy, for our country, and keeping that in mind I cast my vote.#Phase6 #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/Te7u4LYsFf — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

"There is anger among people, and they are under distress. Modiji, instead of talking about real issues, has been talking about random things. And, now, they will express their anger against this government through voting," the Congress general secretary said. She said this will be witnessed especially in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi: Earlier visuals of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra casting their vote at a polling booth in Sardar Patel Vidyalaya at Lodhi Estate #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/BNssOoIAQq — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Voting began on Sunday for the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi along with 52 others seats in the 6th phase of seven-phased parliamentary elections. As many as 979 candidates are in the fray. Apart from Delhi where seven Lok Sabha seats are at stake, the polling is underway in Haryana all 10 seats, Bihar for 8 seats, Madhya Pradesh 8 seats, Uttar Pradesh 14 seats, West Bengal 8 seats and Jharkhand four seats.

Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra leave after casting their vote at a polling booth in Sardar Patel Vidyalaya at Lodhi Estate #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/FDL6hHXtsq — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

The prominent among those who are in the fray are former chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Digvijay Singh from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Sonepat in Haryana, and Sheila Dikshit from North-East Delhi. The other bigwigs whose fate will be decided on Sunday are Union Ministers Radha Mohan Singh from Purvi Champaran in Bihar, Dr Harsh Vardhan from Chandani Chowk in Delhi, and Narendra Singh Tomar from Morena in Madhya Pradesh. Former Union Minister and RJD veteran Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is in the fray from Vaishali in Bihar, while Congress general secretary and also a former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting from Guna in Madhya Pradesh. The key candidates whose fate will be sealed in electronic voting machines (EVMs) on Sunday in the national capital apart from Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, include Meenakshi Lekhi from New Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, Atishi from East Delhi, Raghav Chadha, Vijender Singh and Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies