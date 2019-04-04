Elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi shares a heartfelt post for brother Rahul Gandhi on Twitter

national

While Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to post a heartwarming post for her brother asking people to take care of him

A screengrab of Priyanka Gandhi's heartfelt post for brother Rahul Gandhi. Pic/Twitter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Rahul Gandhi filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Wayanad in Kerala on Thursday morning amidst a sea of Congress supporters. While Rahul received a warm welcome in Kerala, it was his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who left us floored. Wonder why?

My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he wont let you down. pic.twitter.com/80CxHlP24T — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 4, 2019

Well, Priyanka Gandhi took to social networking site Twitter to share a heartfelt post for her brother Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka posted a picture where Rahul is seen sitting at the collector's office while filing his nomination in Wayanad in Kerala. She captioned the picture with an emotional note and wrote: My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he won't let you down.



Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accompanied her brother while he filed his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala. Pic/Twitter IANS

At the time of writing this, the Twitter post has amassed about 7 thousand likes and 2 thousand tweets.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Wayanad in Kerala on Thursday morning. He was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi, as they drove to the Wayanad Collector's office some 500 meters away, all the time cheered by people packing both sides of the road.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi received a warm welcome as thousands of Congress supporters thronged the collector's office to cheer for Congress president. Rahul Gandhi shook even hands with his supporters and thanked them for their support. Thousands of Congress supporters were seen anxiously waiting to catch glimpse of Congress President. Twitterati too took to social networking site to show their support to the Congress president. And soon after Rahul filed his nomination, #RahulGandhiWayanad started to trend on Twitter.

But it was Priyanka Gandhi's heartfelt post which won many a hearts and we can't stop falling in love with the post as she sets major sibling goals!

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Priyanka Gandhi's emotional note:

Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from both Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, his traditional Lok Sabha constituency, as well as Wayanad. Kerala goes to the polls on April 23 to elect 20 MPs.

